Perpetual Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,665 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after acquiring an additional 80,271 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 16.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,471,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $155.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.18.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

