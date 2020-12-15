Perpetual Ltd Acquires Shares of 44,000 Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.05% of Flying Eagle Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FEAC. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition in the third quarter worth $184,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,233,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,285,000. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99. Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

