Perpetual Ltd Acquires Shares of 793 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 793 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total transaction of $75,681.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,141.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 608,828 shares of company stock worth $18,608,777. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $349.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $363.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.90 and a 200 day moving average of $261.08.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIVB. BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.13.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

