Perpetual Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,242 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 241,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 11.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 28.0% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $238,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $863,090.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,522 shares of company stock worth $7,596,518. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.77.

Shares of Target stock opened at $170.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.45. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $181.17. The company has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.