Perpetual Ltd Buys 409 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,661.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after purchasing an additional 328,295 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,317,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,864,000 after acquiring an additional 129,868 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 559,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,889,000 after buying an additional 150,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $160.12 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $167.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $146.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, 140166 lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.93.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

