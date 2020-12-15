Perpetual Ltd Buys 808 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.52. The company has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.54.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

