Perpetual Ltd Buys New Shares in Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OM. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,591,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the third quarter worth $142,391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at about $16,524,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at about $12,449,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,337,000.

Outset Medical stock opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.36.

Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.69) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $185,601,428.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have commented on OM. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

