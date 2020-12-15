Perpetual Ltd Buys New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2020

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 183 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Intuit by 7.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $4,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $365.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.47 and a 200 day moving average of $320.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $380.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.67.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit