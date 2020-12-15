Perpetual Ltd Buys New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 183 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Intuit by 7.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $4,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $365.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.47 and a 200 day moving average of $320.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $380.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

