Perpetual Ltd Buys Shares of 219 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 26.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,363 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 294.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Waters by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.58.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $240.75 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $247.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.15 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $3,878,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,343. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

