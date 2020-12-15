Perpetual Ltd Buys Shares of 4,000 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $190.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.48 and its 200 day moving average is $142.63. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $212.33. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

