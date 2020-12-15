Perpetual Ltd Buys Shares of 646 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Henry Schein by 23.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

HSIC opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.33. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

