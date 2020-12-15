Perpetual Ltd Buys Shares of 646 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Henry Schein by 23.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
HSIC opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.33. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
