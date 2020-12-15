Perpetual Ltd Decreases Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Perpetual Ltd cut its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,682 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Ovintiv by 2,605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OVV opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.09.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In other news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

