Perpetual Ltd Grows Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,248,000 after buying an additional 48,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,796,000 after buying an additional 70,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after buying an additional 694,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,477,000 after buying an additional 132,876 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $141.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.41. The company has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

