Perpetual Ltd Has $740,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Perpetual Ltd reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.6% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 53,001 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 869.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 85,627 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 76,790 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 12.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 56,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,253 shares of company stock worth $12,851,229 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Shares of DIS opened at $169.30 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $306.51 billion, a PE ratio of -106.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.53 and a 200-day moving average of $127.79.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

