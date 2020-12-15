Perpetual Ltd Invests $108,000 in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Penumbra by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Penumbra by 1.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEN. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Penumbra from $253.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Penumbra from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.57.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total value of $1,701,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $1,079,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,737.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,526 shares of company stock valued at $8,583,695. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEN opened at $189.64 on Tuesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.95 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.94.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

