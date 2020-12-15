Perpetual Ltd Invests $336,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Eaton by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 133,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.4% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 59,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 380.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 42,186 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 25.6% in the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

NYSE ETN opened at $113.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.54 and its 200-day moving average is $101.29. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $123.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

