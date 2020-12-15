Perpetual Ltd Invests $55,000 in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 21,337 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,866,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,653,000 after buying an additional 230,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,294.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.16.

NYSE:CCL opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.23. Carnival Co. & Plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.37 million. Research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.37 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

