Perpetual Ltd Makes New $217,000 Investment in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Unilever Group by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Unilever Group by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Unilever Group alerts:

UN stock opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.11. The stock has a market cap of $103.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.4845 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UN. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Investec upgraded The Unilever Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

The Unilever Group Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.