Perpetual Ltd Makes New $408,000 Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 435,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $304,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $87.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.74 and a 200 day moving average of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $95.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.59.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

