Perpetual Ltd Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5,248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,105 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth approximately $128,858,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 159.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,550,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,043 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,334,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,573,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.28.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

