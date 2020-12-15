Perpetual Ltd Purchases 1,060 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.14.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 199,057 shares of company stock valued at $43,850,222 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $217.00 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.90 and a 200 day moving average of $204.08. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.