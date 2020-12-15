Perpetual Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,982 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,611 shares of company stock valued at $36,956,253 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.65.

TT opened at $137.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.40 and a 200 day moving average of $117.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $153.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.