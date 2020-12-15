Perpetual Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,500 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $995,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 11.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 56,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $7,377,121.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,767.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rick Weller sold 48,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.22, for a total transaction of $5,912,020.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,121 shares in the company, valued at $17,106,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on EEFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.73.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $134.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.94. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $167.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.07 million. Analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

