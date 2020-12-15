Perpetual Ltd Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,324,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.4% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.5% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

Shares of UPS opened at $166.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

