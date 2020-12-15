Perpetual Ltd Sells 236,272 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG)

Perpetual Ltd cut its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG) by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,272 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, EMS Capital LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000.

Shares of NYSE:WMG opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion and a PE ratio of -53.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

