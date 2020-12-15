Perpetual Ltd Takes $161,000 Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,730 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 118.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 64.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

NYSE ORA opened at $76.11 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Zvi Krieger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.77 per share, with a total value of $167,310.00. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

