Perpetual Ltd Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2020

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after buying an additional 784,298 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 289,003 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,721,855,000 after acquiring an additional 187,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Accenture by 111.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,616 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total transaction of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock worth $156,704,064. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. 140166 downgraded Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

ACN opened at $243.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.81 and its 200 day moving average is $227.21. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $253.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Accenture’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

