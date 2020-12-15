Perpetual Ltd Takes Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 861,962 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,583,000 after acquiring an additional 640,421 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 76.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 992,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,698,000 after acquiring an additional 429,402 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $25,865,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 272.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,906,000 after acquiring an additional 175,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL opened at $145.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.87 and a 200-day moving average of $110.23.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

