Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of DOC opened at $17.88 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,438,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,336,000 after purchasing an additional 121,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,008,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,935 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $86,069,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,258,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,608,000 after purchasing an additional 98,413 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

