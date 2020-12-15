Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) PT Raised to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 324,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,488,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

