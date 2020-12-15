PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) & VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Head to Head Survey

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) and VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PlayAGS 0 2 2 0 2.50 VirTra 0 0 1 0 3.00

PlayAGS presently has a consensus price target of $9.63, indicating a potential upside of 69.45%. VirTra has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.29%. Given PlayAGS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than VirTra.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.6% of PlayAGS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of VirTra shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of PlayAGS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of VirTra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PlayAGS -33.66% -67.28% -8.34% VirTra -0.64% -1.21% -0.66%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PlayAGS $304.71 million 0.67 -$11.75 million ($0.19) -29.89 VirTra $18.71 million 1.51 -$80,000.00 ($0.01) -363.00

VirTra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PlayAGS. VirTra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PlayAGS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PlayAGS has a beta of 3.38, indicating that its stock price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirTra has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VirTra beats PlayAGS on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

About VirTra

