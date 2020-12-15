Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,872 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of Pool worth $27,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,973,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,428,000 after purchasing an additional 152,826 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 57.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 204,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Pool by 11.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 362,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,428,000 after purchasing an additional 35,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $346.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 0.86. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $160.35 and a 1-year high of $391.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.20, for a total value of $7,629,712.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,623 shares in the company, valued at $22,806,372.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,007,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,049 shares of company stock valued at $21,314,267. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.