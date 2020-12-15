Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $156.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Primerica has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.50.

Primerica stock opened at $133.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.39. Primerica has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.48.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.84 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,982.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 6.1% in the second quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,565,000 after acquiring an additional 89,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 49.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,301,000 after acquiring an additional 213,068 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 399,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.7% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 369,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 24.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,011,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

