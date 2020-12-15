Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Quaker Chemical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.33.

NYSE:KWR opened at $246.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.33 and a 200-day moving average of $199.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 683.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $108.14 and a twelve month high of $272.31.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total transaction of $157,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,695 shares in the company, valued at $344,339.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $2,923,800.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,851 shares of company stock worth $3,096,669. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,705,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 30,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

