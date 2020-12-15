Raymond James Boosts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $96.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.76.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $83.57 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average is $81.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $991,790.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 397,039 shares of company stock worth $32,214,973. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

