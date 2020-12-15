Reviewing Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) and The Bon-Ton Stores (OTCMKTS:BONTQ)

The Bon-Ton Stores (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) and Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get The Bon-Ton Stores alerts:

The Bon-Ton Stores has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burlington Stores has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

98.0% of Burlington Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of The Bon-Ton Stores shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Burlington Stores shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Bon-Ton Stores and Burlington Stores’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bon-Ton Stores N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Burlington Stores $7.29 billion 2.10 $465.12 million $7.41 31.11

Burlington Stores has higher revenue and earnings than The Bon-Ton Stores.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for The Bon-Ton Stores and Burlington Stores, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bon-Ton Stores 0 0 0 0 N/A Burlington Stores 0 3 22 0 2.88

Burlington Stores has a consensus price target of $238.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.54%. Given Burlington Stores’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Burlington Stores is more favorable than The Bon-Ton Stores.

Profitability

This table compares The Bon-Ton Stores and Burlington Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bon-Ton Stores N/A N/A N/A Burlington Stores -2.92% -33.07% -1.76%

Summary

Burlington Stores beats The Bon-Ton Stores on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Bon-Ton Stores Company Profile

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. operates department stores in the United States. The company's stores offer various brand-name fashion apparel and accessories for women, men, and children, as well as cosmetics, home furnishings, and other goods. As of November 30, 2017, it operated 260 stores, including 9 furniture galleries and 4 clearance centers in 24 states in the Northeast, Midwest, and upper Great Plains under the Bon-Ton, Bergner's, Boston Store, Carson's, ElderBeerman, Herberger's, and Younkers names. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. The company operates 736 stores in 45 states and Puerto Rico primarily under the name Burlington Stores. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for The Bon-Ton Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bon-Ton Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.