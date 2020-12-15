Reviewing Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) & CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS)

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) and Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CPI Card Group and Encore Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Card Group $278.07 million 0.15 -$4.45 million N/A N/A Encore Capital Group $1.40 billion 0.85 $167.87 million $5.95 6.39

Encore Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than CPI Card Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of CPI Card Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of CPI Card Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Encore Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CPI Card Group and Encore Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Card Group -0.14% -0.80% -0.10% Encore Capital Group 14.84% 24.75% 5.34%

Risk & Volatility

CPI Card Group has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Encore Capital Group has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CPI Card Group and Encore Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Card Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Encore Capital Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Encore Capital Group has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.32%. Given Encore Capital Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Encore Capital Group is more favorable than CPI Card Group.

Summary

Encore Capital Group beats CPI Card Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks. Its products include EMV and non-EMV financial payment cards and metal cards, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides on-demand services and various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment, and instant issuance services. The U.S. Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services to prepaid debit card providers. It also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. The Other segment sells financial payment cards. It serves national and regional banks, independent community banks, credit unions, prepaid debit card program managers, group service providers, and card transaction processors through sales representatives in the United States. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the early stage collections, business process outsourcing, contingent collections, trace services, and litigation activities; and the management of non-performing loans, as well as provides portfolio management services to credit originator for non-performing loans. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

