Reviewing Enterprise Informatics (OTCMKTS:EINF) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Enterprise Informatics (OTCMKTS:EINF) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Enterprise Informatics alerts:

This table compares Enterprise Informatics and Verint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Informatics N/A N/A N/A Verint Systems 1.51% 13.19% 5.33%

Enterprise Informatics has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verint Systems has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.9% of Verint Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.2% of Enterprise Informatics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Verint Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enterprise Informatics and Verint Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Informatics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verint Systems $1.30 billion 3.04 $28.68 million $2.62 22.98

Verint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Informatics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Enterprise Informatics and Verint Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Informatics 0 0 0 0 N/A Verint Systems 0 0 6 0 3.00

Verint Systems has a consensus target price of $65.17, indicating a potential upside of 8.25%. Given Verint Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verint Systems is more favorable than Enterprise Informatics.

Summary

Verint Systems beats Enterprise Informatics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Informatics

Enterprise Informatics, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a suite of integrated document, configuration, and records management software products. It primarily offers eB, an integrated suite, which enables organizations to create, capture, store, manage, share, and distribute critical business information regarding their customers, products, assets, and processes. The eB suite also enables to maintain information about the configuration of its products, assets, and infrastructures. It serves local governments, petrochemicals, utilities, manufacturing, and transportation industries. The company offers its products and services through direct sales force, third-party value added resellers, system integrators, and OEMs principally in the United States and Europe. It was formerly known as Spescom Software, Inc. and changed its name to Enterprise Informatics, Inc. in April 2007. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in San Diego, California. Enterprise Informatics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bentley Systems, Incorporated.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop. It also offers Verint Recording for capturing customer interactions across voice and digital channels; Verint Automated Quality Management products that automate the quality process from scoring evaluations to assigning coaching; Verint Performance Management, which triggers automated workflows; Verint Interaction Analytics to reduce cost by identifying operational process challenges; Verint Desktop and Process Analytics; Verint Work Manager; and Verint Performance Management solutions. In addition, the company provides Intelligent Virtual Assistant; Web Self-Service that enable customers to self-serve on the web or via their mobile devices; Communities, which enable organizations to manage online communities for their employees, customers, and partners; Verint Experience Cloud that connects siloes of customer experience data to identify problems, predict outcomes, and drive actions; Omni-Channel Recording, which captures customer interaction data; compliance recording that supports compliance audits and the avoidance of fines; and Fraud Prevention And Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Informatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Informatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.