Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP) Declares Dividend of GBX 8

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP) announced a dividend on Monday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Monday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
SDP opened at GBX 611.50 ($7.99) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 578.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 509.26. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.54. Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc has a 1-year low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 615 ($8.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) Company Profile
