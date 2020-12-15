Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP) Declares Dividend of GBX 8

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP) announced a dividend on Monday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Monday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SDP opened at GBX 611.50 ($7.99) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 578.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 509.26. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.54. Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc has a 1-year low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 615 ($8.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) Company Profile

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s principal investment objective is to achieve capital growth through investment in equities of companies located in the continent of Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the far eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

