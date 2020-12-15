Scotiabank Increases Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target to $24.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TCLAF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCLAF opened at $17.37 on Friday. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Other. The Packaging segment engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

