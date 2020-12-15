Scotiabank Increases Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target to $24.00

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2020

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TCLAF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCLAF opened at $17.37 on Friday. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Other. The Packaging segment engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit