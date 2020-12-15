Sei Investments Co. Buys 166,685 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 837,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,685 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $28,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in The Kroger by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the third quarter worth $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 63.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Kroger by 103.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on The Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.92.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,723 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.