Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 553,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.33% of Graco worth $33,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $2,275,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 129.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 32,352 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 436.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 102,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $71.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.29. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.17 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In other news, insider Brian J. Zumbolo sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $3,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 55,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $3,740,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,254.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,136 shares of company stock worth $16,539,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GGG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

