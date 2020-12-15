Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,246 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Align Technology worth $34,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total value of $4,867,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,171,039. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,887 shares of company stock valued at $68,176,174. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $504.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $524.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $473.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.42.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

