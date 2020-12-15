Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,091,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,962 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.32% of Farfetch worth $27,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Farfetch by 993.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.89.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.39 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.