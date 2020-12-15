Sei Investments Co. Has $25.89 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 171.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,894 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.28% of Match Group worth $25,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Match Group by 985.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

MTCH opened at $144.81 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.14 and a 200-day moving average of $111.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of -219.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.55.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,243 shares of company stock worth $5,111,679. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

