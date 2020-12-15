Sei Investments Co. Has $28.04 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 93,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 233,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,510,000 after purchasing an additional 113,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.3% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 218,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,918,000 after buying an additional 32,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus raised their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.39.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 44,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,508. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 773,949 shares of company stock worth $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares worth $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $211.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

