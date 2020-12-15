Sei Investments Co. Has $32.66 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,921 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,148 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 200.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,664,000 after purchasing an additional 120,034 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 256.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 341,716 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,204,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $228.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.47 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

