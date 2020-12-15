Sei Investments Co. Has $35.57 Million Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 157.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,958 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.42% of CyrusOne worth $35,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,087,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,094,000 after buying an additional 2,658,586 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 13,707.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,443,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,575 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,121,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,597,000 after purchasing an additional 504,713 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,044,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,197,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 28.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,010,000 after buying an additional 413,315 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. Mizuho began coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.65.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.56. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.45, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.45.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

