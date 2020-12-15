Sei Investments Co. Has $35.71 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,448 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Autodesk worth $35,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth $1,158,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 843,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $194,961,000 after acquiring an additional 92,340 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,827,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,813 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Autodesk by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,625 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $288.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $293.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 150.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

