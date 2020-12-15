Sei Investments Co. Has $35 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Biogen worth $34,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Biogen by 113.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $245.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.13.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

